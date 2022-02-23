Iran opposes instrumental use of human rights against nations

Speaking in a separate meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan and the Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua on Wednesday, Gharibabadi while opposing the instrumentally use of human rights against countries, emphasized the need to continue and develop joint consultations at the bilateral level and in international organizations in the field of human rights.

He also pointed to the widespread cooperation and interactions as well as strategic ties between Tehran, Moscow and China and stressed the need for the expansion of cooperation in legal, judicial and human rights' fields.

Iran is ready to exchange specialized judicial delegations and also mutual experiences in this field, he highlighted.

Welcoming the proposal of Iranian official, the Russian envoy emphasized the need for continuing opposition to human rights resolutions imposed against Iran and also anti-Iranian moves taken in this regard.

The Chinese envoy also stated that political and international developments will never affect Beijing's political will to develop relations with Tehran, adding that Beijing condemns Western interference in Iran's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights violations.

