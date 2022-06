In a tweet, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “The UK’s systematic racism and vie for dehumanisation is deeply-rooted in its history,"

"In which you see a total disregard for and horrendous violations of human rights," he added.

His remarks came as the Home Office has been accused of victim-blaming after launching a scheme to electronically tag asylum seekers arriving in the UK.

