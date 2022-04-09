Pakistan PM says he will not accept ‘imported govt.’

Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

In an address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle tacks place, Imran Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the National Assembly speaker’s controversial decision on the rejection of non-trust motion against him, Economic Times reported.

"I will not accept this imported government, I will take to street….Only people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people," he said, adding that his supporters should come out on Sunday evening after the new government is expected to be set up.

Khan dissolved parliament on Sunday and set the stage for early elections after accusing the opposition of being part of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him from power.

His opponents had garnered the 172 votes needed to oust him in the 342-seat house after several members of his own party and a key coalition partner defected. But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan’s party, threw out the no-confidence motion.

The opposition claimed Khan violated the constitution and took its case to the country’s top court.

