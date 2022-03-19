Russian-Ukrainian negotiations may take several weeks: Kyiv

"The negotiations may last several weeks or even longer, due to some legal issues that are incompatible with each other," Podolyak told Bloomberg TV, whose words were translated into English.

He said Ukraine’s main demands were "ceasefire, troop pullback and political settlement regarding the disputed territories."

The first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks took place on February 28 in Belarus. Later, the sides met on March 3 and March 7, also in Belarus. On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba met in Turkey’s Antalya. Currently, the negotiations proceed daily via a video linkup.

