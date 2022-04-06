Moscow working on measures to respond to new EU sanctions

"We will certainly take retaliatory measures, we are working on corresponding measures in order to protect our legitimate interests in the economic field and other areas," he said according to TASS.

The European Union plans to tighten sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday that the fifth package of sanctions might be adopted on April 6.

New restrictions will affect trade and transport operations. In addition, the EU is also preparing sanctions on oil and coal imports.

Commenting on the mass expulsions of Russian diplomats from Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia will accordingly respond to each action against Moscow.

"We will respond accordingly to each unfriendly act of this kind," the diplomat said.

She noted that each unfriendly action will receive Moscow’s "most effective response" according to the situation.

A tit-for-tat response is not always possible since with a number of countries Russia has "either a different organization of diplomatic services or a different representation in the countries," she added.

RHM/PR