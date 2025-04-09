Iran-Russia-China nuclear consultations useful

Ulyanov took to the X social media platform to say that the three countries had a productive expert-level meeting in Moscow on issues related to the Iranian nuclear program, including prospects and challenges in this sphere.

"Trilateral coordination seems to be very useful and valuable," he said.

Trilateral consultations by Russia, China and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program was held in Moscow on Tuesday.

Negotiations between expert delegations from Iran, Russia, and China began in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon behind closed doors and without the presence of journalists, as national Iranian TV and Radio, known as IRIB, reported.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced yesterday that Moscow would host consultations between Russia, Iran ,and China on Iran's nuclear program.

