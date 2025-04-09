Russia, US to hold talks in Turkey: source

"Anticipated on April 10," the source said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier in the day that the Russian delegation to the second round of Russian-US consultations in Istanbul will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter will lead the US delegation.

The previous round of consultations was held in Istanbul of February 27. The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the consultations as "substantive and professional." The sides agreed to "continue dialogue via this channel," it noted.

