2 killed, 4 injured in Peru protests to demand election

President Dina Boluarte was sworn in last week after Castillo was sacked by Congress and arrested for attempting to dissolve the legislature in an effort to prevent an impeachment vote against him, Reuters reported.

Demonstrators, many of them Castillo supporters, have for days demanded that Peru hold elections rather than allow Boluarte to stay in power until Castillo's term ends in 2026. Some protesters also call for Congress to be shuttered.

Protests against Peru's new government grew on Sunday, December 11, with police clashing with angry demonstrators calling for a national strike, fresh elections and the release of detained former president Pedro Castillo. Two people were killed and several injured in the southern city of Andahuaylas, the Peruvian government said.

16 civilians and four police officers were injured the day before in that city.

Dina Boluarte has announced that she decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to postpone the general elections to April 2024.

