Dec 13, 2022, 11:15 AM

Peruvian president offers early election in wake of protests

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Peru’s new leader Dina Boluarte says she will submit a bill to move elections forward by two years in the wake of protests due to ousting of her predecessor Pedro Castillo.

In a televised address early on Monday, Boluarte said she would submit a bill to bring general elections forward two years, to April 2024.

Boluarte, previously the vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him, Reuters reported.

But the supporters of Castillo argue that Boluarte has not been elected by the people, the source added.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand that Peru hold new elections, with some also calling for Congress to be shuttered and Castillo released.

The head of the Peru ombudsman's office, Eliana Revollar, said seven people had died during two days of protests, all from gunshot wounds.

