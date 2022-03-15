Iran, Qatar stress enhancing ties in empowering women field

Iranian Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali met and held talks with Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 66th Session of UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW).

During the meeting, the Iranian Vice-President pointed to the recent visit of President Ebrahim Raeisi to Doha to sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Khazali proposed Qatari side for setting up a special Working Group for women for realizing most objectives in this respect.

Qatari diplomat welcomed the cooperation plan as proposed by Iran’s Vice-President and stressed the importance of the role of women in the family and the need for a multidimensional view of the role of women in the family.

The two sides also discussed women's empowerment, the outstanding role of women in the family unit and children and exchanged views on new ways of educating children.

Qatari minister pointed to the cultural similarities between the two countries of Iran and Qatar in terms of the role of women in the family and highlighted the key role of women in family and childcare, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

