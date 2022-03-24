Italy hosts Iranian art exhibition in Verona

Cultural counselor of Iran's embassy in Italy, representative of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, Italian-Iranian Center for Cultural-Economic Cooperation and the municipality of the Verona city cooperated to organize the event.

The opening ceremony of the Iran Milleeun Colore exhibition was held on March 21.

Verona city mayor, manager of a historical center of the city, Iranian consul-general in Milan, a former chairman of Niavaran Cultural House of Tehran as well as advisor for Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Organizers prepared traditional Iranian music and an Iranian-style banquet as part of the opening ceremony.

A panel to review Iranian artworks was held to speak about the works exhibited in this event, which was attended by Verona city officials as well as Iranian guests.

Concurrent with the Persian New Year on Sunday (March 20, 2022), a celebration was held in the presence of the former chairman of Niavaran Cultural House of Tehran as well as advisor for Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian art exhibition was open to the public and was wrapped up on Tuesday March 23.

The exhibition showcased around 100 artworks, including paintings, calligraphy, wood art and ceramics.

