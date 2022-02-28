Iranian photographers honored at intl. photography festivals

Ahmad Khatiri received an award for his work “Alone” from the Japanese Asahi Shimbun photographic salon.

The photo is taken of a boy clad in a military uniform among a number of Iranian servicemen.

“Alone” has previously received the GPU White Ribbon J1 - FIAP blue ribbon J3 at the Vernon-Normandy Photograph Exhibition in France.

Khatiri has participated in numerous photography competitions around the globe and won prizes in some of them.

Iman Yadmellat and Mohammad Esteki also were admired in an Indian photo festival.

In these two festivals, which were held under the auspices of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and PSA, works of the Focus Photo Club (FIAP representative in Iran) members including Mohammad Esteki, Iman Yadmalt, Omidreza Pournabi, Kiarang Alaei, Mir Ali Parandak, Arlen Keshishian, Atieh Niknam and Frank Sajjadi Hazaveh were also accepted.

Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique, or FIAP, is an international organization of national associations of photography. As of 2021 91 national associations are members, comprising over one million individual photographers.

