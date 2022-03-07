Sufinejad; Winner of several medals at Intl. Design Awards

Siavash Sufinejad was born in 1978 in Tehran. Having graduated from the National Talent Development Organization (SAMPAD), he entered the Faculty of Civil Engineering of Tehran Azad University in 1996, and then in 2001, continued his education in the Faculty of Art and Architecture of Azad University of Tehran, majoring in Architecture and he ended his education in Philosophy. His academic career started in 2006 when he established the Department of Interior Design and Architecture at a private College. He has attended various Television and radio programs as an architecture and interior design expert.

Translating articles, compiling books in the field of decoration, and publishing them in interior design magazines, are of his other activities. Siavash Sufinejad continues his alternative journalistic activities as a producer, making documentaries from interviewing Iranian designers, artists, and architects, to introduce and support Iranian art, creativity, and culture.

Siavash Sufinejad, in his artistic life, is a sculptor who mainly works with mirrors on fiber, or wood conceptualizing Persian historical architecture and myths and calligraphy.

He has a different vision towards designing decorative objects, furniture, carpet, and lighting objects, he believes each of these things can be an artwork with combines traditional Iranian and modern art. He has won four gold, silver, and bronze medals at the European Product Design Award in 2020-2019, following that, in 2021, three awards at the IDA Design Competition. His artwork, “Taliq” recently has been shown in "Domus Design - Tehran 2022" exhibition at the Embassy of Italy, with the presence of Mr. Walter Mariotti, Editorial Director of Domus magazine. This artwork along with some of his other works of art has been published in the last issue of Domus magazine, Eyes on Iran.

His goal is to build bridges between different cultures with his art. He believes: “As Iranians, we have inherited a treasure trove of patterns, designs, and shapes with ancient history that can inspire us in contemporary art. There are not only the patterns on our carpets but also a variety of geometries in traditional architecture such as the Mogharnas on the ceilings of mosques and palaces, flowers and inscriptions on tiles, colors, and motifs from our ancestors in addition to handicrafts such as inlay work, enamel work, mosaic work, mirror work, and engraving that create an opportunity to be updated to modern art”.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.