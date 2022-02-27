Iran-Spain cultural heritage conference to be held in Madrid

The Iran-Spain cultural heritage conference will be held at Spain's the Complutense University of Madrid on March 3, 2022.

Iran's cultural attaché to Madrid, Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi, and Hassan Ghashghavi the Iranian ambassador in Madrid will take part in this cultural event.

"Iran and Spain enjoy a long cultural and historical background, and it is good that both countries and their peoples become acquainted with each other's culture", Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi had previously told officials of the Faculty of History of the Complutense University of Madrid.

Research studies on religion, theology, philosophy, and mysticism of Iran and Spain, research studies of art, architecture, and handicrafts of Iran and Spain, and research studies in the field of literature in Iran and Spain are the main topic that are going to be covered in this conference.

