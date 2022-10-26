Iran Quranic Works, Calligraphy Exhibition opened in Pakistan

This exhibition, with the title of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S), was held at the initiative taken by the House of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city of "Rawalpindi" on Tuesday, October 25 with the aim of raising awareness about the Quranic works and Islamic art and culture.

With the coordination made in this regard, it is supposed that an exclusive exhibition of outstanding works of Iranian artists including Mehdi Irani and Reza Madani will be held at the House of Culture of Iran and also at Fatima Jinnah Women's University on Wednesday and Thursday.

Faramarz Rahmanzad, the Director of the Iranian Culture Center in Rawalpindi and Waqar Ahmed the Director of Rawilpendi Arts Council as well as some artistic and social figures also attended the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition.

