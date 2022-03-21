  1. Politics
Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – United States President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday (Mar 25) to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over latest developments in Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union, CNA reported.

The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people Psaki also said, referring to Biden's trip to Europe.

"But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine," she added.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, travelled to Kyiv to visit the besieged capital last week after Russia began its military operation.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with both condemning Russia's military action.

That meeting came shortly after the United States rejected a Polish offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase - an offer which caught US officials off guard - saying that the proposal raised "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance.

