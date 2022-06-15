Saudi, Iraqi land forces staging joint exercise

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Land Forces and Iraq’s Land Forces on Monday kicked off a joint exercise in the Kingdom’s northern region, the Arab News said.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Commander of the Northern Region, Major General Saleh bin Ahmed Al-Zahrani, and Saudi and Iraqi officers.

Al-Zahrani said that the nine-day exercise aims to enhance cooperation and exchange military expertise between the Kingdom and Iraq.

He added that it is also part of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces scheduled plan to hold exercises with forces of other countries, with the aim of raising the level of combat readiness and exchanging successful military expertise.

The Royal Saudi Air Force has concluded recently a joint exercise with its Egyptian counterpart in the Kingdom’s northern region.

Deputy Commander of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Ghamdi praised the “positive results” of the exercises, which were carried out according to “to specific tactical goals that achieved the desired military benefit for both parties.”

RHM/PR