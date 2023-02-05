UAE Armed Forces launch military exercise (+VIDEO)

The exercise is part of a series of operational drills aimed at boosting the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces' major units, WAM news reported.

Joint forces from the Ground, Presidential Guard, Navy, Air Defence, and Joint Aviation Command, are participating in the drills, which are being carried out within the waters, airspace, and territory of the UAE.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, said that the first phase was concluded after completing all mobilization duties in a timely manner.

The Joint UAE-Oman Military Drill, coded "Co-operation 3", will commence tomorrow until February 6 as part of the ongoing exchange of knowledge and military expertise between the two countries.

MNA/PR