Remaining issues in Vienna talks small but difficult

Speaking in his weekly press conference, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price answered some questions about the latest update over the sanction removal talks resumed on January 3 between Iran and the P4+1 group in Vienna.

"When it comes to Iran and negotiations in Vienna, you’ve heard us say that there has been significant progress. We remain close to a possible deal", he said.

"It’s really down to a very small number of outstanding issues. But the reason these particular issues are outstanding is that they are among the most difficult ones. I’m reminded of a former president who had a sign on his desk saying, “Hard things are hard.” These are hard issues, and they’re outstanding for that reason", he added.

Without referring to US hesitation and delay in reaching an agreement in sanctions removal talks, he also said, "Now is the time for all parties to show seriousness. We continue to believe that we can and should be able to reach a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA in the coming days."

"But there is little time that remains because of the advancements that we’ve seen over the course of recent months and over the course of the past couple of years in Tehran’s nuclear program", Ned Price claimed.

"We’ve urged all parties – and of course, that includes the Russian Federation – to focus on resolving the final remaining issues so that we can achieve our shared objective", he also claimed.

The eighth round of nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off in Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday Dec. 27, 2021 and participants have been completing the drafting text of agreement and deciding on some of the disputed issues.

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Iranian media that at least three key issues are remaining in the Vienna talks.

RHM/PR