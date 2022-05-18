Iran-Azerbaijan border bridge to be ready in 6 months

Rostam Ghasemi made the remarks in his meeting with Shahin Mustafayev Deputy Prime Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on Wednesday.

In response to a question about whether the tolls for Iranian trucks entering Azerbaijan will be reduced in line with developing transit and transportation relations between the two countries, Ghasemi said that expert-level discussions have been made between the two countries to reduce tolls for Iranian trucks crossing Azerbaijan.

Construction of AstaraChai Bridge, whose contract had been signed between the countries, has very good physical progress and would become operational in the next six months, the roads minister added.

Construction of joint bridges between the two countries, which connects Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Iranian land, was discussed between officials of the two countries, he added.

