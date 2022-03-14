Raeisi congratulates 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku ties

"Over the past thirty years and based on the will of the people and high political officials, and given the common historical, cultural and religious interests and ties, the two countries have experienced warm relations with mutual respect and good neighborliness," the message reads.

The President also stressed, "Regional and international conditions require more need for strong and regular relations between neighboring countries, especially those that share a common culture, history and civilization."

"I am confident that the existing relations in all fields, especially in the field of economy and trade, will be further enhanced in the future for the benefit of the two nations," he wrote.

