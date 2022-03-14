  1. Politics
Mar 14, 2022, 5:43 PM

In message to Aliyev:

Raeisi congratulates 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku ties

Raeisi congratulates 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message congratulated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Over the past thirty years and based on the will of the people and high political officials, and given the common historical, cultural and religious interests and ties, the two countries have experienced warm relations with mutual respect and good neighborliness," the message reads.

The President also stressed, "Regional and international conditions require more need for strong and regular relations between neighboring countries, especially those that share a common culture, history and civilization."

"I am confident that the existing relations in all fields, especially in the field of economy and trade, will be further enhanced in the future for the benefit of the two nations," he wrote.

MP/President.ir

News Code 184858
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184858/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News