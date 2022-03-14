Iran-Azerbaijan 30th anniv. of diplomatic ties celebrated

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Iranian diplomats and officials of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Also with regard to the anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a recent message to his Azeri counterpart that Iran has always supported the territorial integrity of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Capacities of the two countries and new opportunities arising from the liberation of territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan are opening new chapters for consolidating bilateral relations, he added.

Foreign Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, for his part, also sent a message to his Iranian counterpart and said, “I am sure that we will try to deepen longstanding friendship and cooperation in interests of our nations."

MA/FNA14001223000906