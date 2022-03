Head of the International Science and Technology Interaction Center of the Iranian Science and Technology Vice-Presidency Mehdi Ghalenoei announced the upcoming International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries (NEFTEGAZ) will host a number of knowledge-based companies.

The 21st NEFTEGAZ will be held in Moscow on April 18–21, 2022.

The exhibition and forum bring together the whole industry to show all new products and trends.

