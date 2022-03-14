  1. Economy
Mar 14, 2022, 2:26 PM

Iran’s economy records 4.1% growth in 1st 9 months: CBI

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) witnessed a growth of 4.1% and 3.4% without oil in the first 9 months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2021), the Iranian Central Bank said Mon.

Iran’s total GDP registered 4.1% growth during the first 9 months of the Iranian calendar year of 1400(from March 21, 2021, to Dec. 21, 2021).

Meanwhile, the statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the Iranian economy grew by 3.4% without taking into account the oil exports.

Also, economic growth excluding oil was equal to 5.8% during this period.

The CBI figures showed that the "Services", "Industries and Mines" and "Oil" sectors grew by 8.1%, 3.8% and 5.4%, respectively, compared to the same period last year, while the agriculture sector recorded negative growth of 2.5%.

