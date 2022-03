Stressing that the Zionist regime's felony would not remain unresponded, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that one of the goals of the Resistance Axis in the region is to show the apartheid regime that it should be accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Two IRGC forces were martyred following a missile attack by the Israeli regime on the outskirts of the Syrian capital on Monday.

MP/FNA14001218000096