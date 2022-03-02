Biden mistakenly says Iranians instead of Ukrainians

United States President Joe Biden referred to Ukrainian people as Iranians while criticizing Russian military measures in Ukraine during his first State of the Union address on March 2, Money Control reported.

"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said during his address. “He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom. And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was sitting behind Biden during the address, appeared to mouth "Ukrainians".

Biden's awkward moment immediately began trending on Twitter and other social media with the word "Iranian" and Internet users quickly caught on to Biden's gaffe.

"It sounds like Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran. Which actually explains a lot," said journalist Avi Yemini.

RHM/PR