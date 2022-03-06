Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 142.8mn

Iranian Health Ministry announced that 63,149,233 Iranians have received the first dose, 55,753,546 people the second dose and 23,981,558 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

During the 24 hours, 347,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country.

Since Saturday, 5,586 new cases were detected in the country which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 7,089,892.

In the past 24 hours, 201 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 137,948.

The Health Ministry also announced 6,730,318 have been recovered from the disease.

ZZ/