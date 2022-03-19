  1. Iran
Mar 19, 2022, 3:00 PM

Raeisi:

Travelers to Iran must have received two doses of vaccine

Travelers to Iran must have received two doses of vaccine

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to have received two doses of vaccine and a reliable corona test, said Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Speaking on Saturday at the last meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus in the current Iranian year, Ebrahim Raeisi emphasised the role of government policy-making and cooperation of the people in reducing the hospitalisations and deaths, saying, "I would like to thank the people, specialists and medical staff for cooperation and support in fighting coronavirus."

The president stressed that COVID-19 must not be regarded as normal in society in any way, adding, "If we follow health protocols, we may see the spread of this vicious virus again."

In another part of his speech, Raeisi referred to the issue of domestic and foreign travels and the need to follow health protocols and said, "It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to have received two doses of vaccine and a reliable corona test."

Emphasising the need for anticipation, prevention and treatment in the fight against coronavirus, Raeisi said, "This virus is constantly changing and a new variant of it is spreading in a corner of the world, so officials and medical staff must always be prepared."

MNA/President.ir

News Code 184993
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184993/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News