Travelers to Iran must have received two doses of vaccine

Speaking on Saturday at the last meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus in the current Iranian year, Ebrahim Raeisi emphasised the role of government policy-making and cooperation of the people in reducing the hospitalisations and deaths, saying, "I would like to thank the people, specialists and medical staff for cooperation and support in fighting coronavirus."

The president stressed that COVID-19 must not be regarded as normal in society in any way, adding, "If we follow health protocols, we may see the spread of this vicious virus again."

In another part of his speech, Raeisi referred to the issue of domestic and foreign travels and the need to follow health protocols and said, "It is necessary for travelers who enter the country to have received two doses of vaccine and a reliable corona test."

Emphasising the need for anticipation, prevention and treatment in the fight against coronavirus, Raeisi said, "This virus is constantly changing and a new variant of it is spreading in a corner of the world, so officials and medical staff must always be prepared."

MNA/President.ir