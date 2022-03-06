Saudi-led coalition launches air raids on Yemen

Yemen's Al-Masirah television network reported that in the early hours of Sunday morning, Saudi fighter jets have bombed the Haradh and Hiran regions in Hajjah province 14 times.

Saudi fighters also targeted some areas in Saada, Imran, Ma'rib and Najran provinces, the report added.

Saudi forces violated the alleged ceasefire153 times in al-Hudaidah province in the past 24 hours, According to Yemeni sources.

Yemeni military sources also reported that forces affiliated with the Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire 153 times in the past 24 hours in al-Hudaidah province.

In recent days, airstrikes by the Saudi coalition have continued, especially in Yemen's Hajjah province.

NM/IRN84672349