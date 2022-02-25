Iran, India discuss North-South Corridor via Chabahar

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

Achieve common strategic goals regarding the development of the North-South transit corridor, using potentials in Chabahar port, joint investment with the Indian side, and cooperation in container construction was among the issue discussed in this meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed hope that the two sides pay special attention to resolving the existing problems and developing relations and cooperation.

Indian operator (IGPL) is in charge of navigation in Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar. Due to its strategic position in Iran's trade exchanges, this port can play a role in the country's economy more than ever in the current situation.

