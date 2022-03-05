  1. Economy
Mar 5, 2022, 4:10 PM

FATF places UAE on its ‘gray list’

FATF places UAE on its ‘gray list’

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Financial Action Task Force dedicated to combating money laundering and illicit cash flows on Friday placed the United Arab Emirates on its “gray list”.

The UAE has been placed on the grey list over concerns that the Persian Gulf country isn’t sufficiently stemming illegal financial activities, Bloomberg said.

Being put on the grey list and being subject to greater oversight is due to shortcomings in tackling illicit finance, potentially complicating local operations for Wall Street banks and multinationals that use Dubai as their Middle Eastern hub.

Other countries on the gray list include Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan and Yemen, CNBC reported.

KI

News Code 184528
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184528/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News