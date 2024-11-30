  1. World
Nov 30, 2024, 8:42 AM

Syrian army hits militants’ positions in southern Idlib

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Syria’s army has delivered a missile strike on the positions of terrorists from illegal armed groups in the southern part of the Idlib governorate, local sources reported.

According to the Al-Watan newspaper, Syrian forces targeted militants’ positions in the al-Ruweiha, Khan al-Sabil, and Maardabsa, as well as in the Jebel al-Zawiya mountainous area in southern Idlib and the city of Mareya north of Aleppo.

Syria’s army command said earlier that government forces continue repelling attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

The Syrian army command reported on November 28 that units of Jabhat al-Nusra had staged a large-scale attack on Syria’s northern governorates the day prior. The terrorists attempted to seize a number of neighborhoods and military facilities and attacked the positions of government forces.

Later, the Al Mayadeen television channel said that the Syrian government army had launched a counteroffensive on the militants’ positions after they seized 20 settlements to the north and west of the city of Aleppo.

MP/

News ID 225048

