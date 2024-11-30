Resistance ready to prevent Israel from weakening Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed on Friday the nation two days after the ceasefire took into effect and ended a two-month Zionist war on Lebanon, stressing that they are witnessing a major victory.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah achieved a victory that is greater than that reached in 2006 despite all the sacrifices made and the Western support to the Israeli enemy, adding that we emerged triumphant because we prevented the enemy from eradicating the Resistance.

When we launched the support front, we reiterated that we do not seek war but are ready for it if imposed by the Israeli enemy, Sheikh Qassem said.

Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah managed to remain steadfast on the frontlines and began striking the enemy’s internal front, placing “Israel” in a significant defensive position, noting that, during this war, the number of displaced in occupied Palestine has grown from 70,000 to hundreds of thousands.

“The Resistance has endured and will continue; this victory belongs to everyone who contributed to it, whether through bullets, martyrdom, wounds, prayers, words, or support. This victory is for every honorable and free individual who supported the Resistance and condemned the Israeli aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the coordination between the Resistance and the Lebanese Army will be of the highest level to ensure the implementation of this agreement, adding that no one should bet on any disagreement between us and the army; this agreement falls under the framework of Lebanese sovereignty, Al-Manar reported.

“We will work with our people to rebuild and restore, focusing in this phase on dignified shelter. We will also cooperate with the state, all organizations, and countries willing to assist Lebanon in making it even more beautiful than before.”

Our national efforts will involve collaboration and dialogue with political forces that believe the homeland belongs to everyone, according to Sheikh Qassem who added, “We will prioritize completing constitutional institutions, particularly ensuring the timely election of a president.”

