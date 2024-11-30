Liberating Palestine most important battle facing humanity

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said Friday that the “liberation” of Palestine is the “most important” battle facing humanity, and he assured that the South American country will do “everything possible” to ensure that solidarity is expressed in “concrete terms.”

“We are deeply saddened by the crimes committed daily against the children, women and men of Palestine, the sacred land of all, which today suffers a living genocide,” the head of state said on Telegram.

In a message shared on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Maduro reaffirmed the “firm and historic” position of the Chavista Executive against the extermination policy carried out by the Zionist regime.

"I am not exaggerating when I say that defending Palestine and its right to life, independence and existence is defending the right to existence of Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is a crucial battle between fascism, colonialism in its new forms, Zionism, and the right to a new society, to decorum and cultural diversity," said Iran's ally in Latin America.

MNA