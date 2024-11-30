Russia weighs resumption of nuclear tests

Asked whether Moscow could resume nuclear tests in response to US escalatory policies, he told TASS, "There is this issue. I don’t want to portend anything but will simply say that the situation is quite complicated. It is under constant review in the entirety of all its elements and in all its aspects."

Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told TASS in February that some indirect signs indicated there was a chance that Washington could resume full-scale nuclear tests.

The Russian leadership warned at the time that if the US were to take that path, Moscow would be forced to respond in kind.

