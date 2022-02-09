Syrian defenses confront Israeli missile attack on Damascus

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network carried the report in early Wednesday, citing local Syrian sources.

The Syrian missile defense systems, the sources said, managed to destroy most of the incoming projectiles midair.

There is no information yet about the extent of the possible material damage that the attack might have caused.

Reuters, meanwhile, cited the Israeli military as saying one of the Syrian missiles flew out of the Syrian airspace, exploding over the occupied territories’ skies and setting off the sirens there.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.

ZZ/PressTV