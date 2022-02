The second edition of the International Biennial of Women's Photography will take place in Mantua from March 3rd to 27th, 2022, Italy.

Iranian photographer Fatemeh Behboodi's work dubbed as "The War is still Alive" will take part in this event along with 12 international photographers.

"The War is still Alive" depicts the effects of the Iran-Iraq war on the lives of Iranians.

