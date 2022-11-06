  1. Culture
Nov 6, 2022, 4:40 PM

MNA photographer wins award in Tajikistan competition

MNA photographer wins award in Tajikistan competition

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – A Mehr News Agency (MNA) photographer has won two gold medals in the "Seir-e Darya" or "Voyage in the Sea" international photo competition in Tajikistan.

Asghar Besharti, photographer and filmmaker working with Mehr took the photo on the beautiful island of Qeshm and was awarded in the "Seir-e Darya" or "Voyage in the Sea" international photo competition hosted by Tajikistan.

Besharati won two gold medals in the sea and black and white sections in the competition 

He had previously won many international awards with his numerous photos and films.

Besharati started his career as a photographer and filmmaker in 2006 and has so far won many medals in national and international competitions by picturing the beauties of Qeshm Island, Hormozgan Province, and other places.

The Tajikistan competition has received FIAP Patronage, which is granted to international events accessible to participants from all over the world.

The photo competition is named after the Seyhan River, which is a large river in Central Asia crossing Tajikistan territories. 

KI/5625784

News Code 193339
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News