MNA photographer wins award in Tajikistan competition

Asghar Besharti, photographer and filmmaker working with Mehr took the photo on the beautiful island of Qeshm and was awarded in the "Seir-e Darya" or "Voyage in the Sea" international photo competition hosted by Tajikistan.

Besharati won two gold medals in the sea and black and white sections in the competition

He had previously won many international awards with his numerous photos and films.

Besharati started his career as a photographer and filmmaker in 2006 and has so far won many medals in national and international competitions by picturing the beauties of Qeshm Island, Hormozgan Province, and other places.

The Tajikistan competition has received FIAP Patronage, which is granted to international events accessible to participants from all over the world.

The photo competition is named after the Seyhan River, which is a large river in Central Asia crossing Tajikistan territories.

