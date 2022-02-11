Blast in Afghanistan's mosque leaves dozens killed, injured

According to Sputnik, news sources in Badghis province reported that the explosion occurred during Friday prayers in one of the mosques in the province.

According to medical sources, 13 worshipers were injured in the blast while one lost his life.

The reports said that the blast took place in the Grand Mosque of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis Province.

The sources added that the blast took place when the worshippers were leaving the mosque.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the head of Taliban intelligence and culture in Badghis, said the blast was caused by a grenade.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

KI