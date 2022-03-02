3 killed in Zionist regime attack on Palestinian refugee camp

Zionist forces on late Tuesday shot a 21-year-old Palestinian dead in southern Bethlehem, transferring his body to an unknown place.

The Zionist forces also attacked the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and killed two other Palestinians.

Al-Quds Battalions announced that the Zionists' attacks would not remain unresponded.

The Zionist forces on Monday attacked Palestinians and wounded 36 of them in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Quds.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have escalated in the past few days following the assassination of three Palestinians in Nablus by the Zionist forces.

MP/IRN84667601