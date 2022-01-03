Tehran-Yerevan developing economic coop. creates security

Speaking on Monday in a phone call with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on the birthday of Jesus Christ and the beginning of the New Year and expressed hope that under the light of Jesus Christ (PBUH), the world would be full of peace, progress, and justice.

Raeisi called for continuous communication and dialogue between the two countries at different levels, saying, "The sensitivity of the situation in the Caucasus region requires that the countries of the region regularly discuss regional and bilateral issues."

"One of the key policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. In this regard, Tehran supports the sovereignty of Armenia over all territories and roads passing through that country," the President noted.

Emphasizing Iran's readiness to increase trade activities in Armenia, Raeisi said, "The level of economic exchanges between the two countries is less than the existing capacities and it is necessary for the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission to become more active and take big steps to ensure the interests of the two countries."

Stating that Tehran welcomes the progress in the negotiation process between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Raeisi said, "We hope that other issues between the two countries will be resolved peacefully within the framework of international principles and law and witness more peace, stability and security in the region."

Raeisi said that Iran supports the removal of roadblocks.

Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, reported on the negotiation process and the latest situation in the Caucasus region.

Stressing the seriousness of the country in the comprehensive development of relations with Iran, the Prime Minister of Armenia said, "We are determined to increase economic relations and interactions with Iran in all areas and to make the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation more active than before."

Expressing satisfaction with the activities of Iranian companies in his country, Nikol Pashinyan added, "There are many projects for the activities of Iranian companies in Armenia and we welcome the presence of more of these companies in the implementation of infrastructure projects."

He further stressed the importance of regional cooperation between the two countries, saying, "We are confident that by increasing the level of cooperation and bilateral coordination, we can take important steps to establish peace and security in the region."

Referring to the presence and peaceful life of Christians in Iran, the Prime Minister of Armenia highlighted that the Armenian community of Iran lives with its Muslim fellow Iranians without any restrictions while maintaining its religious identity.

