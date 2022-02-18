Iran among defense powers maintaining regional security

Stating that all the authority and achievements of the Establishment in the region, the world and Islamic Iran during the last last 4 decades [since the victory of the Islamic Revolution] are due to the steps that have been taken towards development and progress, Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard said that today, the Islamic Republic is one of the defense powers that provide security in the region and the Islamic world.

Security has been provided in the Islamic Revolution, in four decades, under the guidance of the Leader and with the presence and participation of the people, added Aboutorabi-Fard during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran.

