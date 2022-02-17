The clip, posted on social media and aired by several media outlets, shows a fistfight between two teenagers at a shopping centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Al-Jazeera reported.

After about 10 seconds, two police officers arrive at the scene and forcefully separate the teens.

But while the Black teenager is violently thrown on the floor by the police officer, the young white man is simply made to sit on a sofa.

A policewoman is then seen putting her knee on the back of the young Black man as he lies flat on his stomach, while the male police officer handcuffs him.

“They basically tackle me to the ground and then the one – the male officer put his knee in my back and then he starts putting me in cuffs,” the Black teen, who gave his name as Kye, told ABC.

“And then the female officer came over and put her knee on my upper back too and started helping putting cuffs on me.”

The footage does not show the rest of the arrest of the Black teenager, nor what became of the young white man who was not arrested.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy condemned the police action, saying on Twitter on Wednesday he was “deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video”.

Police in Bridgewater Township acknowledged on Facebook that the video had “made members of our community upset” and promised an internal investigation.

Speaking to CNN affiliate WCBS, Kye’s mother said she wanted the officers involved in the incident to become “unemployable”.

“Maybe they could have broken up the fight and maybe set them aside and called their parents. No cuffs, no aggression. Dealt with them like they were teenagers,” the mother said. “I’m not happy about it, and I do want those two cops to become unemployable. That’s what I would like.”

Racism in law enforcement is a lightning rod issue in the United States, with young Black men at much greater risk from police violence than white men.

Viral footage of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020 sparked a summer of racial justice protests in the US and calls for reform of law enforcement.

ZZ/PR