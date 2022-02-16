  1. Iran
Feb 16, 2022, 11:35 AM

Leader to deliver speech on Tabriz uprising anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – On the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, against the Pahlavi regime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a live televised speech on Thursday at 10:30 local time on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

Every year, Ayatollah Khamenei receives thousands of people from different walks of life in East Azerbaijan Province at Imam Khomeini Hussainia but in recent years, due to the observance of health protocols for the coronavirus, this meeting will be done through videoconference with the people present in the Tabriz prayer hall.

