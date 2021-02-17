Leader's meeting with people of Tabriz on 43rd uprising anniv

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – On the occasion of the uprising of Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime, Leader of the Islamic Revolution held an online meeting with the people of Tabriz on Wednesday.

Every year, Ayatollah Khamenei receives thousands of people from different walks of life in East Azerbaijan Province at Imam Khomeini Hussainia but this year, due to the observance of health protocols for the coronavirus, this meeting is done through videoconference with the people present in the Tabriz prayer hall.