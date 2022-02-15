Iran's Bagheri Kani meets Austrian FM on bilateral ties

Bagheri Kani on late Monday met the Austrian top diplomat in Vienna.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

Nowadays, Vienna talks have reached a difficult and complicated stage and war of wills has begun between negotiating parties.

The eighth round of talks, which began on December 27 in Vienna, is one of the lengthy rounds of talks, with participants completing a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some disputed issues.

