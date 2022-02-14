Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Zionists

The health ministry said Mohammed Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat al-Harithiya as troops arrived late on Sunday to demolish the home of Muhammad Jaradat.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 10 people were also wounded in the gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also announced that 31 Palestinians were wounded in clashes Sunday night with Zionist forces and settlers in the West Bank and occupied Quds.

Twelve Palestinians were also detained by Israeli forces during the clashes.

