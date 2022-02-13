Israel Playing with fire after al-Quds neighborhood attacked

Clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist regime's troops have escalated over the past few days in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the ​​occupied Quds following the assassination of three Palestinians in Nablus by the regime's forces.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has issued a strongly-worded message of warning to the Israeli regime and its illegal settlers after the latter renewed their attacks on Palestinians in a flashpoint neighborhood of the occupied East of al-Quds.

Muhammad Hamadeh, the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian movement's spokesman in al-Quds, made the remarks on Sunday after Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli regime's forces and the settlers had attacked al-Quds' Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood overnight, injuring an elderly Palestinian.

The attack "amounts to a clear violation and is playing with fire," the Hamas official said.

The Hamas spokesman added, "We warn the occupation [regime of Israel] of the consequences of continuing these attacks, which are similar to playing with explosives that will only explode in their own face."

He called on Palestinian people across the entire occupied territories, especially the holy city of al-Quds, to "mobilize" in support of their fellow countrymen in the face of the "savage occupiers" and "cowardly settlers."

According to later reports, the settlers' attack was followed by an alleged "car-ramming" incident staged by Palestinians, which injured an Israeli settler.

MP/IRN84649555/ PressTV