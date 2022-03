A man who was denied entry to the Museum of Modern Art because his membership had been revoked jumped over the reception desk and stabbed two employees on Saturday afternoon, the police said, NYTimes reported.

The police were still searching for the 60-year-old suspect hours after the incident, which began at about 4:15 p.m. The victims, who were stabbed in the neck and back areas, were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

