West must make serious decision on Iran sanction removal

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a phone interview with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, early on Tuesday, saying, "The Western side must make a serious and effective decision with regard to removing sanctions and demonstrate its meaningful departure from the failed policies of the previous US administration."

“This will be possible by removing all sanctions contravening the JCPOA and adopting serious measures with regard to providing guarantees [that the US will not abandon the deal again]," he added.

Expressing appreciation for the Chinese government's supportive position in the Vienna talks on lifting sanctions, the Iranian foreign minister outlined the country’s policies with regard to the deal and stressed the need for realism on the part of the West.

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, said Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the deal has damaged Iran and violated its legitimate rights.

Envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — have been holding negotiations in the Austrian capital for 10 months in a bid to resurrect the JCPOA.

The eighth round of the talks will resume today after a brief pause during which the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that it is seeking a stable and reliable agreement and the US sanctions need to be removed in a verifiable manner, as well as Washington should provide guarantees that it will not pull out again.

ZZ/FNA14001119000042